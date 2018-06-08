Rouhani sets off to China for SCO summit

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Iranian President Rouhani leading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation has departed for China on Fri. to take part at the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit focused on bilateral ties and the future of the JCPOA.

The visit comes at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, aimed at promoting Iran’s comprehensive strategic partnership with China in the fields of energy, infrastructure and issues of common concerns such as how to avoid disruption of joint projects after US unilateral pullout from the Iran nuclear deal.

Leaders of SCO member states, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, will also attend the summit scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to delivering a speech at the summit, President Rouhani will have meetings with his counterpart Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as the leaders of some international organizations participating at the event.

Rouhani's visit marks his first trip to a foreign country since the US pullout.

MS

