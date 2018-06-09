Iran, Pakistan presidents meet in China

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Pakistani counterpart Mamnoon Hussain held talks on expansion of bilateral ties on Saturday in Chinese city of Qingdao.

The meeting was held at President Rouhani’s residence in Qingdao in China’s eastern Shandong province.

During the meeting, the two leaders highlighted the need for expansion and development of political and economic ties, and conferred on a range of topics of mutual concern.

Rouhani is China to take part at the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit where he is scheduled to deliver a speech on the prospect of expansion of cooperation among the SCO member states and the future of the JCPOA after the US pullout.

The Iranian president is accompanied by high-ranking political and economic figures including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh, Minister of Economy Masoud Karbasian, Vice President for Economic Affairs Mohammad Nahavandian, and Governor of Central Bank of Iran Valiollah Seif.

Holding talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as leaders of other participating countries including Russia, Afghanistan, Mongolia and India are also on Rouhani’s agenda.

MS/IRN82937270