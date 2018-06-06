JCPOA Joint Commission meeting at expert level due in Tehran tomorrow

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – Delegations from remaining parties to the nuclear deal with Iran known will hold a meeting with Iranian delegation in Tehran tomorrow.

Expert delegations from the P4+1 (France, UK, Germany, Russia and China) as well as Iran will hold a meeting in Tehran on Thursday as part of JCPOA Joint Commission schedule.

The last round of JCPOA Joint Commission member states was held in Vienna, Austrian capital on May 25, nearly two weeks after the US unlawful withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal.

After the previous meeting in Vienna, the parties were determined to save the JCPOA and Iran was positive about the meeting. But this round of meeting will be held three days after Iran’s Leader ordered the Iranian nuclear officials to be prepared for increasing uranium enrichment should the JCPOA falls apart.

