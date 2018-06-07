JCPOA Joint Commission experts meet in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – Delegations from remaining parties to the JCPOA held a meeting with their Iranian counterparts in Tehran today to discuss ways to save the nuclear accord.

About 25 experts from P4+1 (Germany, UK, France, China and Russian) held a meeting with Iranian nuclear experts at the Institute for Political and International Studies, which is the research arm of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran this morning.

This meeting comes two weeks after Vienna meeting, after which all the remaining parties to Iran nuclear deal vowed to save the nuclear pact in the face of US unlawful withdrawal from it and reinstating anti-Iran sanctions.

It has been reported that if the today’s talks are successful, there will be another meeting of this kind in one of the member states within one or two weeks.

