Joint Commission meeting in Tehran discusses fallout of US withdrawal

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – An expert-level meeting of the Joint Commission of the Iran nuclear deal was held in Tehran on Thursday to discuss the fallout of US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA.

The meeting, which was held in two morning and evening sessions at the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Institute for Political and International Studies, discussed the fallouts of the US’ withdrawal from the JCPOA.

During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on finding practical measures to meet Iran’s legitimate demands and cope with the consequences of the return of Washington’s illegal sanctions against Iran.

The talks were also focused on finding ways to compensate for the damages caused by the US’ illegal and unjustified pullout from the deal.

The meeting was attended by delegations from the Islamic Republic, the European Union, the European Commission as well as China, France, Russia, Britain and Germany.

The Thursday talks were held based on an arrangement made during an earlier meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA on May 25 in Vienna. The Vienna meeting was held at the level of deputy ministers and political directors.

The expert-level meeting was the latest round of consultationsheld over the past month on the US illegal withdrawal of the JCPOA and Iran’s decision to give a one-month deadline to the P4+1 group of countries (Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany) to guarantee Tehran’s benefits under the JCPOA following the US withdrawal.

Iran’s top leadership has set conditions for remaining in the nuclear deal, stressing that if the P4+1 group of countries fails to remain committed to their collective pledges under the deal to remove the sanctions on Iran, the country will revise its decision to remain in the JCPOA.

