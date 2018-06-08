Iranian president arrives in China

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Iranian President Rouhani leading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation has arrived in China Fri. afternoon to take part at the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit focused on bilateral ties and the future of the JCPOA.

President Hassan Rouhani and his accompanying delegation were welcomed by local senior officials at Qingdao International Airport in China’s eastern Shandong province.

Rouhani’s delegation comprises high-ranking political and economic figures including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh, Minister of Economy Masoud Karbasian, Vice President for Economic Affairs Mohammad Nahavandian, and Governor of Central Bank of Iran Valiollah Seif.

The visit comes at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, aimed at promoting Iran’s comprehensive strategic partnership with China in the fields of energy, infrastructure and issues of common concerns such as how to avoid disruption of joint projects after US unilateral pullout from the Iran nuclear deal.

Leaders of SCO member states, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, will also attend the summit scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to delivering a speech at the summit, President Rouhani will have meetings with his counterpart Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as leaders of other participating countries including Russia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Mongolia and India.

He will also attend a signing ceremony of several MoUs in the field of combating narcotics and organized crime, boosting Iran’s role in the ‘One Belt, One Road’ project, stock exchange documents, and academic cooperation.

Rouhani's visit marks his first trip to a foreign country since the US pullout from the nuclear deal.

