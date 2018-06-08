US unilateralism perilous for world: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – The Iranian president said Fri. that the US unilateralism undermines international treaties, calling on world countries not to keep silent toward US illegal moves, particularly its pullout from the Iran nuclear deal.

Speaking at Mehrabad Airport before leaving for China, President Hassan Rouhani said, "this visit is taking place at the invitation of the President of China to attend the 18th SCO Summit. This organisation is based on cooperation and coordination for the security of the region and today, terrorism, extremism and many other issues are threatening the stability and security of the world, and our region in particular, Central Asia and Western Asia."

“Another issue that should be brought up in the SCO summit is the US unilateralism," Rouhani said, adding "in the past, the Americans wrongly assumed that they were the leader of the world and now they still think they can decide for the whole world. The fact that the United States unilaterally, unlawfully and unjustifiably left a multilateral and international agreement (Iran nuclear deal), was in clear violation of the international law and UN Security Council Resolution 2231."

Rouhani went on to add, "fortunately, however, that unlawful action has received the resolute and almost unanimous condemnation by all the countries in the world."

“The whole world has to know that the path the United States is taking is dangerous for international relations,” Rouhani pointed out, stressing that “other countries should not keep silent against this illegal action.”

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that regional issues should be resolved through political means, warning against foreign powers’ meddling in regional affairs.

The Iranian president went on to stress that all the problems should be resolved through diplomacy, political dialogue and multilateral regional meetings.

Rouhani further said that during his trip, he is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the presidents of China, Russia and other countries, such as Pakistan, expressing his hope that this trip will be fruitful for both the security of the region and for Iran’s relations with the countries attending the summit.

President Rouhani is accompanied by his chief of staff, vice-president for economic affairs, and ministers of foreign affairs, economy and petroleum, as well as the governor of the central bank.

