Iran informs IAEA of steps to reach 190,000 SWU: AEOI deputy

TEHRAN, Jun. 05 (MNA) – Deputy Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced that Iran has sent a letter to IAEA to inform the entity that it will kick off manufacturing new centrifuges.

“In a letter to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), we informed the entity that we are going to enhance the required capacities to produce UF4 and UF6 gases and undertake preliminary steps to manufacture and assemble the factory to make centrifuge rotors,” said Behrouz Kamalvandi, the Deputy Head and Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Tuesday.

His remarks came after Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s remarks at the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini on Monday where he said, “the West's dream regarding the JCPOA will not come true, and the Iranian nation and government will not tolerate being under sanctions, while limited in the nuclear field. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran must make the necessary arrangements to reach 190,000 SWU in the framework provided by the JCPOA and must begin some other preparations that Mr. president has ordered as soon as tomorrow.”

“Within the framework of the JCPOA we were supposed to reach at least 190,000 SWU by the end of a 15 year plan; something which was in accordance with Leader’s previous remarks. To our predictions we were able to reach 250,000 SWU by 15 years and considering the recent words of the Leader we are obliged to speed up the measures to reach these goals in a shorter time,” recounted the Iranian official.

“Leader’s remarks are meant to speed up measures where potentials and capacities are needed to get prepared immediately. For instance, we had agreed to keep our produced centrifuges at a limited number under the JCPOA, and start making new machines with a defined rate from the 8th year of the JCPOA in practice,” said Kamalvandi.

