Iran to receive 2nd batch of enriched uranium for Tehran nuclear reactor

Under the Iran’s nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Tehran agreed to get rid of medium-enriched uranium and drastically decrease its stockpile of low-enriched uranium. In April, Iran warned that, in the event the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, it would be technically prepared to produce higher-enriched uranium, which it was able to do before the deal took effect.

"When we were inking the nuclear deal, we stopped production of 20 percent-fuel and deposited the excessive fuel in Russia in nearly 10 batches. We the first batch nearly seven months ago and the second batch is about to be transferred back to Iran. Any of these batches can be used for nearly one year and therefore, we have 20 percent-fuel for Tehran Reactor for at least seven to eight years," Kamalvandi maintained.

US President Donald Trump announced his country's withdrawal from the nuclear deal in May. The other signatories to the deal — Iran, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the European Union — have agreed that the deal needs to be preserved.

MA/PR