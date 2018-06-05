Violating intl. treaties flaring up anarchy in global security: Senior MP

TEHRAN, Jun. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ali Motahari condemned US unilateral withdrawal from 2015 nuclear agreement as a move leading to more insecurity in the world.

“Violating international agreements and treaties based on poor reasoning and unrealistic excuses have flared up insecurity in the world,” said Iranian Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ali Motahari while addressing the Development of Parliamentarism International Forum in Moscow on Monday.

“These double standards and profit-oriented behaviors have cast shadow over all relations at different levels and in diverse areas," said Motahhari. "They have also bolstered hate speech, and turned into a an element of threat for international peace and security,” said the Iranian senior legislator.

“So far as inequality and injustice are ruling over international relations and global mechanisms and as long as there are two groups always fighting, one defending its rights and the other attacking for more power, dominance, and expansion, the interests of different governments and nations will never align with one another,” he stressed.

“Abnormalities, and accordingly insecurities, will never disappear and may even lead to new atrocities and insecurities,” he added.

He then said that US unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear agreement of July 14, 2015, was a blatant example of inequality in the world. “This is while the International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed Iran’s abidance by the agreement for many times,” Mr. Motahari asserted.

“Here, this is up to the parliaments of the world to protest against this case of infringement and inequality. If we consider all-out development and progress as the basis for peace and serenity in the world, then equality and endeavor for materializing it are the founding base for realizing development, progress, peace, serenity, and finally security at the international sphere,” underlined the Iranian high-ranking law-maker.

