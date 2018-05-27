US pressuring countries not to buy heavy water from Iran

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – Behrouz Kamalvandi, Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has said the United States is pressuring the other countries to stop buying heavy water from Iran.

“We sold part of the surplus heavy water, and now we have good customers. Of course, despite the fact that Americans have approached a number of customers and told them not to buy from Iran, but there are still customers who do not care about Americans,” Behrouz Kamalvandi said in an interview on Sunday.

Kamalvandi added "with or without the JCPOA, the heavy water market in the world is important to us and we will continue to sell our surplus heavy water ..."

Under the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran has to sell its surplus heavy water to other countries.

The AEOI spokesman reiterated that the Iranian atomic agency is capable of resuming 20% uranium enrichment within two or three days.

“There are 6,000 centrifuge machines operating in Natanz, while Fordow site has two parts that centrifuges in one part are untouched yet…Meanwhile the centrifuges in the other part have been removed but they will be reinstalled in their places according to schedule,” Kamalvandi said.

He added that the centrifuges in Fordow are like a car that is ready to move, while the Khandab heavy water reactor in Arak is out of operation because it needs redesigning.

The AEOI spokesman referred to ongoing Iran’s talks with European countries to secure Iran’s interests, saying that Europeans need to take practical steps to fulfill their promises.

He was positive about Europeans’ position on Iran nuclear deal so far, adding as long as the package is not delivered by Europeans to Iran, he cannot comment on their real position.

KI/FNA13970305001192