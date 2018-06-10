Iran has plans to revive Fordow if forced to leave JCPOA

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – As long as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) persists, Fordow site will remain as it is today, but if Iran is forced to withdraw from the deal, “we have plans for this site,” Behrouz Kamalvandi told Mehr News correspondent.

Fordow is one of the uranium enrichment facilities of Iran which have been restricted under JCPOA.

Kamalvandi made the remarks on the sideline of a ceremony commemorating the victims of 2017 Tehran attacks which claimed the lives of 17 civilians and left 43 individuals wounded.

Deputy Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) went on to say that 190,000 SWUs (Separative Work Unit) is the minimum requirement of Iran in industrial enrichment which can suffice power plants and research reactors.

Touching upon negotiations with China on redesigning Arak heavy water reactor, he said that negotiators have talked about reactor design, fuel and required procedures.

The designing process of this reactor is completing, he said, adding that, designing is being carried out by Iranian scientists while Chinese would implement the plans.

