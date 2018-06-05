VIDEO: Leader says Iran won't accept 'distorted' JCPOA

TEHRAN, Jun. 05 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on Mon. admonished some inside the country who were pushing for a "distorted" form of JCPOA imposed by foreign governments in fear that abandoning the nuclear agreement would entail war.

"The West's dream regarding the JCPOA will not come true, and the Iranian nation and government will not tolerate being under sanctions, while limited in the nuclear field," Ayatollah Khamenei stressed on Monday, giving directives to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to make the necessary arrangements to reach 190,000 SWU in the framework provided by the JCPOA.

"Those insiders who help the enemy, with its psychological war, are today trying to impose a distorted JCPOA on the country. Foreign governments are pursuing this goal, and some inside the country are saying that "if we do not budge," this will lead to war. --This is not true. This is what the enemy wants," the Leader added.