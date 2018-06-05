Iran ahead of schedule for Arak reactor redesign

TEHRAN, Jun. 05 (MNA) – Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran told MNA on Tue. that the country is ahead of schedule for redesigning and modernizing the Arak heavy water reactor in central Iran.

“The basic design of Arak reactor has been completed, and the certification on the technical aspects of our design has been approved by the other sides, that is the Chinese, the Americans, and other signatories to the JCPOA,” Iranian nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said in response to MNA’s question on the latest developments on Arak reactor project.

In April 2017, Iran and China signed the final version of a contract to redesign and modernize the Arak heavy water reactor in central Iran, an important step in line with the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The 40-megawatt Arak reactor is intended to produce isotopes for cancer and other medical treatments. The redesign will sharply cut the potential output of plutonium at the planned research reactor.

Salehi noted that the Iranian side is currently working on a more detailed design for the reactor; “all the previous designs have also been done by Iran, which were then reviewed by the other sides. They would talk with our experts if some modifications needed to be made. All these matters are in their final stage,” he said.

He went on to add, “our detailed design has been submitted to the Chinese side, and they are currently assessing it. Our delegation is stationed in China, following up on the progress.”

“We are almost at the stage to start drawing up maps and building new equipment such as the calandria,” Salehi said, adding “all aspects of the project are completely clear, and we are basically at the stage to begin ordering equipment.”

MS/4314049