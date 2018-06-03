Iran defensive missile program non-negotiable

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – The Spokesman of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif termed defensive capability and missile program as Iran's redline, adding Tehran will not agree to negotiate any limitations on its missile development program.

He made the remarks in an interview with Al Mayadeen satellite television on Saturday.

The spokesman of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps went on to say that Iran’s defensive program is also for supporting its allies.

We will never withdraw from improving and speeding our defensive weapons, he highlighted.

Reinforcing our defensive capabilities aims at guaranteeing the country’s security, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian General touched upon the issue of Palestine, saying that Palestinian Resistance groups have reached a level of capability that do not need any foreign aid.

Despite previous generations, the current generation of Palestinians is self-reliant, he said, adding that Great March of Return is the best sign of this, i.e.

On 30 March 2018, a six-week campaign composed of a series of protests was launched at the Gaza Strip. Called "Great March of Return", the protests demand that Palestinian refugees and their descendants be allowed to return to their own homeland. They are also protesting the blockade of the Gaza Strip and the moving of the United States Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Violence during the protests has resulted in the deadliest days of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the 2014 Gaza War.

He went on to say that March of Return has boosted the determination of Iranians to increase their support for Palestine.

