‘Disarmament of Iran’ main goal of US, some countries

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Experts in the field of security defense are of the opinion that restricting defensive power of Iran is the main goal of US and some other countries.

Although the issue of restricting Iran’s defensive capabilities has been raised since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iraqi Ba’ath regime’s invasion to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the first decade of the Islamic Revolution was one of the main objectives in this regard.

In the current situation, attempts to reduce Iran’s defensive power has intensified in recent years.

For this purpose, the US and its allies have made their utmost effort to undermine and weaken Iran’s defensive powers by imposing various kinds of sanctions against individuals, entities and institutions affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In the course of nuclear talks between Iran and six world’s major powers, US and western countries tried to limit Iran’s missile and defense capabilities and finally, the talks resulted in implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) but their malicious and heinous attempts doomed to failure under the strict supervision and wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution.

