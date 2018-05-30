Iran to preserve missile power despite US pressures: Velayati

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Senior Aide to Iranian Leader, Ali Akbar Velayti, said on Wednesday that Iran will further develop its missile and defense capabilities and will lift limitations on its nuclear program.

“We will preserve Iran’s regional and missile power to kill US with envy,” said Ali Akbar Velayati, Senior Aide to Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on International Affairs.

The Iranian former foreign minister made the remarks on Wednesday while addressing a meeting on examining the approaches of Iran’s Leader on nuclear negotiations and the deal of July 14, 2015.

“We can initiate the project to produce UF6 (uranium hexafluoride) which turns into gas at 70 degrees of Celsius and is capable of propelling centrifuges for enriching uranium,” said the Iranian official.

He also called for manufacturing powerful nuclear propellers and stable isotopes. “One of the advantages of these engines is that the submarine using nuclear fuel can continue its operation under water for two years without coming to surface for re-fueling but the ordinary submarines need to get on the surface to get refueled every several days,” added Mr. Velayati.

“Bolstering nuclear energy in areas with no limitation should get atop our agenda,” asserted Mr. Velayati. “Continuing negotiations will be based on the conditions set by the Leader and the European should give the assurance that they will buy our oil and will remove our banking problems and US should leave the region to its inhabitants,” reiterated the official.

US President Trump pulled US out from the nuclear deal in early May in a unilateral move disapproved by other signatory states of the deal; UK, France, Germany, Russia, China, and EU.

