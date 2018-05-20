Iran-EU talks only on JCPOA: Araghchi

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, said on Sunday that Iran and Europe discuss nothing except the JCPOA in the current negotiations underway.

“The joint commission of the JCPOA will hold a meeting on this Friday in Vienna with all signatory states except US and upon Iran’s request,” said Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, on Sunday.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks on the sidelines of his meeting with the members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament in Tehran.

“We had a good meeting with the members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament and we exchanged views on the latest status of the negotiations with the European signatories of the JCPOA,” recounted the Iranian diplomat.

“In the past week, the Brussels meeting was held between the foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and three European signatories of the JCPOA at the European Union HQ in the city and a good final statement was issued at the end of the meeting,” recounted the Iranian deputy FM.

“In the Brussels meeting, European countries reassured that they are committed to continue the JCPOA and secure Iran’s interests in the agreement,” Mr. Araghchi added.

“The statement issued at the end of the Brussels meeting underlined the interests and objectives of Iran in areas like selling oil and gas, effective banking interactions, continuing interactions in transportations in all forms of air, rail, and sea, and respecting signed MoUs and agreements; Europeans agreed to hold negotiations to see if they can guarantee these objectives,” highlighted the Iranian deputy foreign minister.

“To our opinion, the Europeans, Russia, and China are determined to keep the trend of practicing the JCPOA but whether they are capable to do it is doubted and questioned and that’s why we have kicked off negotiations with them and currently we are holding comprehensive expert-level talks with them and we hope they could offer what they stated in the final statement as an economic package to Iran,” he said.

The diplomat also underlined that nothing except the JCPOA is discussed in the negotiations between Iran and Europe. “We only talk in the framework of the JCPOA and we are mainly after the point whether they can secure Iran’s interests or not,” reassured Mr. Araghchi.

