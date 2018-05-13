No decision made on Iran’s JCPOA exit yet: Araghchi

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Iran has not made decision yet whether to stay in or leave the JCPOA after US President Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear agreement of July 14, 2015, says Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

“We have not made our mind whether to keep abiding by or leave the JCPOA and this is hinged on the course of our negotiations with European countries and other signatory states to the nuclear agreement,” said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, on Sunday.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks after leaving the meeting with the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy commission. The meeting was focused on the latest developments in regards with the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed by Iran and Sextet on July 14, 2015).

He also broke the news that the new round of negotiations with Europe at the level of experts will kick off on Tuesday.

“We have to see how the talks will move forward and whether Europeans will be able to guarantee to secure the interests of Iran in the JCPOA,” he added.

YNG/4295736