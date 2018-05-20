Joint commission to solely focus on JCPOA: Ghasemi

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry, stated on Sunday that there would be no issue other than the JCPOA discussed by the signatory states of the JCPOA without US in the next meeting of the joint commission.

“In the first meeting of the joint commission of the JCPOA without US which would be held in the coming days upon Iran’s request, solely the issues relevant to the JCPOA will be discussed between the signatory states and Iran,” said the Spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry, Bahram Ghasemi, on Sunday.

Mr. Ghasemi’s remarks came in response to reporters’ questions on some foreigner news outlets which claimed that unknown diplomatic resources have said that a new package will be offered to Iran in return for accepting a new agreement.

“Such kinds of irrelevant news pieces and claims are rooted in Zionist media think tanks and other international anarchists and malicious enemies of the Iranian nation who intend to create negative media hype about Iran and deviate the course of negotiations between Iran and other signatory states,” reiterated the Iranian diplomat.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, as the side committed to the JCPOA after illegal, unilateral, and scandalous withdrawal of US from the JCPOA has stayed in the deal because of the requests of other signatories that called the Islamic Republic of Iran, and has explicitly stated that if the other sides of the agreements observe the stipulated rights of Iran, will stay in the agreement,” he added.

“Other issues brought up are baseless, deviatory and worthless to be paid attention to,” he underlined.

“What matters the most is whether the other sides are able to deliver on their commitments stipulated in the agreement or not and this is the questions to be dealt with the next rounds of negotiations,” recounted Mr. Ghasemi.

“Based on the frameworks set in the first meeting of the joint commission of the JCPOA without US would be held in the coming days upon Iran’s request, solely the issues relevant to the JCPOA will be discussed between the signatory states and Iran,” underlined again the Iranian diplomat.

YNG/4301832