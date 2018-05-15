Zarif says Iran on right track to move forward

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, said on Tuesday, that the Iran and P4+1 meetings for saving the nuclear agreement of July 14, 2015, were on the right track moving forward.

“We are on the right track to step forward to make sure that the interests of all remaining sides of the JCPOA, especially Iran, are secured ,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Tuesday, in Brussels, after meeting with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

The meeting was held in the morning (local time) at Europa building of Brussels which homes the European Council.

“We had good talks with Ms. Moghrini in the threshold to open the meetings of today,” said Mr. Zarif.

“In this meeting, we exchanged views on the necessity of all remaining sides’ abidance by the JCPOA, guarantee to Iran to fully tap the benefits of the agreement, and the point that these benefits were based on the shared opinion of Iran and the EU,” recounted the Iranian diplomatic chief.

