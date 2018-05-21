Deputy FM urges Europe to create favorable situation for companies

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi says that it is up to European countries to provide situation for their willing companies to do business with Iran.

“We expect the European countries to create a situation for the companies of their countries to be protected by their respective governments to keep doin business with Iran,” said Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, who also heads Iran’s expert delegation in negotiations with Europe, on Monday.

Touching upon the guarantees Europe is expected to give to Iran to keep the JCPOA alive, Mr. Araghchi said, “considering that it has not been a long time since the start of negotiations with Europeans, currently we are examining practical, legal, and political guarantees which Europeans should offer and there numerous ideas in this area.”

“In the whole, it has to be reminded that diplomats will not follow any case unless they have got the required permissions,” said the Iranian diplomat about the news that the government expected US exit from the nuclear deal and had obtained the Leader’s permission for dialogue with Europeans.

“As diplomats are tasked by their respective countries, they just behave in the framework of the instructions given to them,” he wrapped up the answer to the question about Leader’s permission.

Referring to recent remarks of French president who had said earlier that it would be impossible to force companies work with Iran and France is unwilling to get into a strategic trade war with US, Mr. Araghchi added, “this is one of the issues to be clarified and it is natural that neither France nor Iran is capable to force private sector to do anything, but it is possible to create a favorable situation which would encourage the private sector to do activities.”

“We want to reach a conclusion within the some weeks grace that President Rouhani has set,” he highlighted.

