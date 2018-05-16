Brussels talks sent an important political message: FM Zarif

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Iran’s foreign minister says that the Brussels JCPOA talks sent an important political message, calling for materialization of guarantees.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks before leaving Brussels for Tehran on Wednesday a day after meeting with the Foreign Ministers of France (Jean-Yves Le Drian), Germany (Heiko Maas), the United Kingdom (Boris Johnson) as well as EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini on Tuesday evening.

Zarif told reporters that the talks were a “good start, and made it clear that the JCPOA was separate from other topics.”

He said that the commitments of the signatories of the JCPOA were independent from other issues, adding that he wanted to see the guarantees materialize.

The Iranian foreign minister added the Brussels meeting was a good start for appropriate actions in the future and sent an important political message.

He said that Europeans have a summit today (Wednesday), and one of the main topics of their summit will be the JCPOA.

He also said that from the next week, there will be intensive meetings at expert levels in Europe, adding that the Europeans will be in charge of the talks while they will also be consulting their actions with Iran.

A meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission will also be held next Friday without the participation of the United States, Zarif added.

In response to a question about whether in yesterday Brussels meeting they had talked about the possibility of negative effects of United States actions on Europeans’ efforts , the Iranian foreign minister said that the Europeans are United States’ allies and they are not going to ignore their relations with the United States.

The Iranian top diplomat touched upon the new US sanctions against the Governor of Iran’s Central Bank which came just minutes before Brussels meeting, calling them ‘illegal’ and a result of the US anger at its failure fowling withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

KI/4298480