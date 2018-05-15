Zarif says talks with remaining parties to JCPOA on right track

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Iran’s talks with the remaining parties to the JCPOA to guarantee its interests is on the right track, according to Iran’s Foreign minister after meeting with EU’s foreign policy chief.

After meeting with Federica Mogherini at the European Council in Brussels this morning, Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the talks with the remaining parties to the nuclear accord known as the JCPOA are on the right track to make sure that everyone’s interests are secured.

The Iranian foreign minister said told reporters that he had had a good meeting with EU foreign policy chief, adding they had discussed the ways to secure the interests of the remaining parties in the deal.

Zarif added that the nuclear deal includes benefits for every party, stressing that the US illegal withdrawal should not affect the interest of any other remaining parties.

The Iranian foreign minister who is on a tour of China, Russia and Europe arrived in Brussels on Tuesday morning following meetings with Chinese and Russian officials in their capitals.

