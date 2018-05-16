US sanctions on CBI governor ‘illegal’

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif pointed to the US imposition of sanctions on the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Valiollah Seif and said, “like any other of its measures, US move is illegal and illegitimate in this respect.”

He made the remark early on Wednesday at the end of his meeting with the foreign ministers of European countries and said, “constructive talks were held about the need to provide assurance and guarantee to the Islamic Republic of Iran within the framework of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official title of nuclear deal.”

Given the above issue, Iran has committed all its obligations as stipulated in JCPOA, he said, adding, “however, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reiterated it repeatedly.”

EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini will read a joint statement compiled by the foreign ministers involved in the talks, Zarif maintained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif stipulated, “all the European parties involved in the nuclear talk emphasized that they will live up to their commitments fully.”

The next session of the joint committee will be held in coming weeks at the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Also, a ministerial meeting has also been predicted which will be held in appropriate time. Moreover, expert-level sessions will be held in the coming days intensively.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif started a tour of China, Russia and Europe last Sunday and finally arrived in Brussels on Tuesday morning as the last leg of his trip following meetings with Chinese and Russian officials in their capitals.

MA/IRN82917035