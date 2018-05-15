Europe faces historic test after US JCPOA pullout

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi says that the Europeans are facing a historical test after the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting with the head of Iran’s atomic agency Ali Akbar Salehi at the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy commission on Tuesday afternoon.

He said that Mr. Salehi had a good command of nuclear issues in technical terms, adding that Iran has the capability to resume enriching uranium to higher levels than before the signing of the nuclear deal.

The Iranian MP stressed that after the United States withdrawal from the JCPOA, Europeans are facing a major historic test, adding that along with Russia and China they can guarantee Iran’s interests in the deal if they stick to their commitments.

