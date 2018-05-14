London to protect European businesses in Iran: UK foreign secretary

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – British Foreign Secretary has said that the UK will try to protect European companies’ investment in Iran against US sanctions.

Boris Johnson has said that the United Kingdom and France are determined to preserve the essence of the Iran Nuclear deal.

The UK Prime Minister had said earlier that it was in both the UK and Iran's national security interests to support the deal and welcomed President Rouhani's public commitment to abide by its terms, emphasizing that it is essential that Iran continues to meet its obligations, according to Sputnik.

Europe and France have earlier discussed with the US the possibility of further exemptions for European companies that could be affected by US economic sanctions on Tehran in order to "defend their economic interests," as a number of French enterprises, including Total, Renault, and Sanofi are operating in Iran, Sputnik reported.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani announced yesterday that Iran was ready to remain part of the nuclear deal if its interests were protected.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has embarked on a tour to China, Russia and Europe in a bid to guarantee Iran's interests in the nuclear deal.

KI/PR