Iranian, Turkish FMs hold phone talks on Palestine

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu have, in a phone conversation on Tuesday, exchanged views on the latest developments in Palestine.

During the talks, the two sides called for a summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Palestine at the level of heads of state, as well as a UN General Assembly meeting over Israel's use of force.

The Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers also agreed to continue their negotiations on Palestine.

The talks came in response to the US opening of new embassy in Jerusalem al-Quds amid deadly Israeli crackdown on peaceful protests by Palestinians by firing live ammunition, tear gas and firebombs at them. According to Gaza health officials, at least 58 Palestinians have been shot dead and 1700 have been wounded by Israeli snipers in the Monday protests.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of committing a 'genocide' and condemns US for moving its embassy to Jerusalem. He has also recalled its ambassadors to Israel and the United States following the killing of dozens of Palestinian protesters by the Israeli regime.

The OIC summit will possibly be held on Friday.

