Iran, Europe coop. in energy sector to increase after US pullout from JCPOA

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – A senior European Union official, on the condition of anonymity, revealed the continuation of cooperation between Iran and EU in the energy sector despite re-imposition of US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He said that EU leaders have traveled to Bulgaria’s Sofia in order to attend summit with leaders of western Balkan.

Given the above issue, EU leaders also stressed the need to protect Europe’s economic interests against pressure of US sanctions.

He showed reaction to the US pullout from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official title of nuclear deal, and said, “Miguel Arias Canete EU senior official in Energy Affairs will visit Iran in the very near future in line with promoting and broadening mutual ties between Iran and EU in the energy sector particularly.”

Immediately after the announcement of US pullout from JCPOA, EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini emphasized that European Union will stay committed to JCPOA and consequently, UK, Germany and France published a joint statement separately to support Iran’s nuclear deal.

