TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohmmad Javad Zarif held phone talks with foreign ministers of Italy, Austria, Bulgaria and Spain on Tuesday to discuss JCPOA.

Zarif emphasized the need for guaranteeing the interests of Iranian people under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

European ministers, for their part, expressed their support for Iran nuclear deal and referred to plans for guarding JCPOA and Iran’s interests.

They also hoped that Iran and Europe can reach a positive outlook in the upcoming talks.

Zarif is now in Brussels to attend the meeting with EU’s foreign policy chief and E3 ministers.

MAH/4297997