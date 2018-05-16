Zarif calls JCPOA talks ‘positive start with solid political commitments’

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Iranian foreign minister has tweeted following meeting with EU’s foreign policy chief and E3 ministers in Brussels on Tuesday calling the talks positive start with solid political commitments.

“Constructive meeting with EU High Rep and E3 ministers in Brussels, following successful Beijing and Moscow visits,” Zarif tweeted on Wednesday morning following meeting with the Foreign Ministers of France (Jean-Yves Le Drian), Germany (Heiko Maas), the United Kingdom (Boris Johnson) as well as EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini on Tuesday evening in Brussels.

Zarif went on to say that the talks were a “positive start with sold commitments.”

At the end, the Iranian foreign minister said that all the parties who attended the Brussels meeting agreed that there is too much remaining “to be done in the coming weeks to practically guarantee economic benefits for Iranian people.”

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif started a tour of China, Russia and Europe last Sunday and finally arrived in Brussels on Tuesday morning as the last leg of his trip following meetings with Chinese and Russian officials in their capitals.

