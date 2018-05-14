FM Zarif says meetings in Beijing, Moscow good

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif posted a message on his Twitter page recounting his meetings in Beijing and Moscow as good and substantial.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is on a three-stop tour for exchanging views with the other signatory states of the JCPOA than US after the unilateral withdrawal of US President Trump from the agreement, commented on his first two stops on his Twitter page.

The Iranian diplomatic chief posted a message describing his bilateral separate meetings with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and Russian FM Lavrov as good and substantial.

He also asserted that the future of the nuclear agreement of July 14, 2015, hinges on the assurance to be given to Iran by the remaining 5 signatory states of the original sextet.

“Good and substantive meetings with counterparts in Beijing & Moscow; heading to meet with EU High Rep and E3 FMs in Brussels. Will soon determine how P4+1 can guarantee Iran’s benefits under the #JCPOA, and preserve this unique achievement of diplomacy.”

Mr. Zarif arrived in Chinese capital city of Beijing early on Sunday and met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi before leaving Chnia for Russia. In Moscow he held meeting with Russian diplomatic chief Sergei Lavrov on Monday. Then he left Moscow for Brussels where he is slated to meet with the foreign ministers of UK, Germany, and France as well as the EU High Representative Mogherini.

