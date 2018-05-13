FM Zarif leaves Beijing for Moscow

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who arrived in Chinese capital city of Beijing early on Sunday left China for Russian capital city of Moscow after holding a meeting with his Chinese counterpart on the JCPOA.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who arrived in Chinese capital city of Beijing early on Sunday left China for Russian capital city of Moscow after holding a meeting with his city counterpart on the JCPOA.

In a bid to meet the officials of the five signatory states of the JCPOA who has vowed to stay in the agreement after US withdrawal, Iranian foreign minister a three stop tour from Beijing and he will finally wrap up his negotiations in Brussels.

He will discuss whether the other signatory states would be able to give the assurance and guarantee to the Islamic Republic of Iran for securing the interests and benefits stipulated in the nuclear agreement.

YNG/4295736