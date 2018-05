TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – In a meeting with Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhundi on Friday in Damascus, Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad stressed the need for boosting economic ties between the two countries and considered it as the main way to resist Western plans.

Using measures like sanctions as a tool to pressure other countries, Westerns try to make others capitulate to their hegemonic policies, he added.

Akhundi, for his part, congratulated the success of Syria with fight against terrorism and highlighted the continuation of Tehran’s support for Damascus in various fields.

He went on to say that Iran is ready to have an active role in the reconstruction of Syria.

