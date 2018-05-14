Iran considers Afghanistan’s security as its own security: defense minister

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Iran’s defense minister said in a joint press conference with his Afghan counterpart that Iran considers Afghanistan’s security as its own security, vowing to spare no efforts in the fight against terrorism.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami and his Afghan counterpart Tariq Shah Bahrami held a meeting in Tehran on Monday, after which they held a press conference as well.

Hatami said that Iran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 has always supported peace, security and stability in Afghanistan, declaring that Iran will spare no efforts to help Afghanistan security and to continue fight against terrorism.

He explained that the Afghan defense minister had held meetings with different high-ranking Iranian officials including the Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shmakhani, the chairman of Iran’s parliament Security Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi as well as the Police commander.

He expressed hope that the exchange of visits by two sides would result in expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Afghan Defense Minister Tariq Shah Bahrami, for his part, said in the press conference that Afghan people and government are always grateful to Iran’s support for peace and security in his country.

He congratulated his Iranian counterpart on the high level of military capabilities, expressing satisfaction with his meetings with different Iranian officials.

The Afghan top soldier said that there are 20 terrorist groups in the country who are targeting innocent Afghan people on a daily basis.

The Afghan defense minister added that terrorism and drug trafficking are currently threatening Afghanistan and the region, expressing hope that Iran’s support in the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking continues.

The Afghanistan top soldier called for the Islamic Republic of Iran's full support for the peace process in Afghanistan saying “the Afghan government has a peace plan on the agenda, and for this purpose, a comprehensive conference will be held.”

The Afghan defense minister and his accompanying military delegation will wrap up their visit tonight and will leave Tehran for Kabul.

