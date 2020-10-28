Velayati says Iran backing peace, stability in Afghanistan

Top Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs met and held talks with Afghanistan Ambassador to Tehran Abdul Ghafoor Liwal.

Referring to the many religious, cultural, historical, and linguistic similarities between Iran and Afghanistan and expressing concern over the 40 years of conflict and war in this country, Velyati said that the Islamic Republic of Iran opposes the continuation of the war in Afghanistan and supports and contributes to the establishment of peace and stability in this neighbor country.

Expressing support for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan as well as the withdrawal of American troops from this country, he stressed the need to fight seriously against the dangerous presence of ISIL in this country.

The Afghan Ambassador, for his part, presented a report on recent developments of his country and appreciated the constructive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting peace and the legal structures of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

Stressing the important role of Islamic scholars in inviting various groups in the Islamic world to peace and peaceful coexistence, Abdul Ghafoor Liwal expressed hope that the scholars of the Islamic world will strengthen peace and stability at this critical juncture in Afghanistan history via calling on Islamic communities to maintain brotherhood relations.

