Iran spared no effort to help Afghanistan security

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri says that Iran has spared no effort to help the security of Afghanistan.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Afghanistan Defense Minister Tariq Shah Bahrami in Tehran on Sunday morning.

“Since the victory of Islamic Revolution in Iran and after Afghanistan was occupied, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood by the nation of Afghanistan and the Mujahideen to help them fight against the occupiers,” Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces said.

Bagheri added that the shared backgrounds between the two countries of Afghanistan and Iran including religion and language have brought them together in such way that no obstacle can undermine their close relations.

The Iranian official also expressed hope that the Afghan military delegation’s visit would result in more cooperation between the two countries’ armed forces.

The Afghan Defense Minister Tariq Shah Bahrami, for his part, expressed his happiness with the visit and called Iran the Afghans’ second home.

Tariq Shah Bahrami praised long-standing Iran-Afghanistan bilateral relations, expressing his appreciation to Iran for standing with the people of Afghanistan during the struggle against the occupiers.

He said that the visit was meant to increase the friendly relations between the two countries’ armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

The Afghan official, at the end, expressed hope that security and peace would be restored to Afghanistan in a bid to help the security across the whole region.

