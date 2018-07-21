  1. Politics
21 July 2018 - 14:05

Iran has seized some 265 tons of drugs in last 4 months: official

Iran has seized some 265 tons of drugs in last 4 months: official

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – More than 265 tons of different illegal drugs have been discovered and seized by Iranian forces since the start of new Iranian calendar year (starting on March 21), said Assadollah Hadinejad, deputy head of Iran's Drug Control Headquarters in international affairs.

He went on to say that Iran had managed to confiscate some 249 tons of drugs during previous year’s same period which shows a 6.5 percent increase year on year.

More than 7668 kg of these drugs have been discovered in previous week, he added, Fars reported on Saturday. Opium, with 6177 kg, consists 80.5 percent of recent seizures, he highlighted.

Drug trafficking, mainly from Afghanistan to other countries, inflicts substantial damages to Iran. The country has turned to the front line of fight against drug smuggling and surely, more international cooperation is needed in this regard.

MAH/FAR13970430000347

News Code 135912

Tags

More News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News