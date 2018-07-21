Iran has seized some 265 tons of drugs in last 4 months: official

He went on to say that Iran had managed to confiscate some 249 tons of drugs during previous year’s same period which shows a 6.5 percent increase year on year.

More than 7668 kg of these drugs have been discovered in previous week, he added, Fars reported on Saturday. Opium, with 6177 kg, consists 80.5 percent of recent seizures, he highlighted.

Drug trafficking, mainly from Afghanistan to other countries, inflicts substantial damages to Iran. The country has turned to the front line of fight against drug smuggling and surely, more international cooperation is needed in this regard.

