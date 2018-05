TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Afghanistan's Minister of National Defense Lieutenant General Tariq Shah Bahrami arrived in Tehran on Saturday morning.

Tariq Shah Bahrami is visiting the Islamic Republic upon the official invitation of Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Amir Hatami; he is heading a high-level defense and military delegation to Iran.

During his stay in Iran, he will meet with Iranian counterpart and other political and defense officials to examine development of military-defense relations and regional and international military cooperation.

