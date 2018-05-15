Peaceful dialogue prerequisite for lasting peace in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri described the dialogue among various ethnic groups in Afghanistan as a prerequisite for the lasting development and progress in the country, adding “applying amicable and peaceful strategies accelerates restoration of peace in Afghanistan.”

He made the remark in a meeting with Afghan Defense Minister Tariq Shah Bahrami, adding, “Afghanistan is Iran's important neighbor; Islamic Republic of Iran is pleased with the security and development in Afghanistan.”

Development of security and prevention of activities of the terrorist groups should be followed up as a serious strategy in Afghanistan, he said, adding, “neighboring countries should also help Afghanistan restore peace and security.”

Jahangiri termed the plan to preserve unity and amity among all ethnic groups in Afghanistan as an important and significant move, so that Islamic Republic of Iran fully backs this comprehensive plan in Afghanistan.

“We belive that the spread of unity and amity in Afghanistan can solve many problems ahead, “he maintained.

Security forces in Afghanistan burden the great responsibility in restoration of peace and security in this country, he said, adding, “Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to boost its international and bilateral cooperation for the development and progress of security in Afghanistan.”

All countries that are interested in future and progress of Afghanistan should help restoration of peace and security in this country, Jahangiri observed.

First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri placed special emphasis on the necessity of compilation of comprehensive cooperation documents between the two countries and added, “after the drafting this document, bilateral relationship between Iran and Afghanistan will be pursued at a strategic level.”

