Iran says Russia’s approach to JCPOA 'promising'

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif has extended Iran’s appreciation to Russia for its promising approach to the nuclear deal in a meeting with his Russian counterpart on Monday in Moscow.

“Unfortunately, ignoring international regulations and global agreements has become a habit for the United States administration,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said in today’s meeting with Sergey Lavrov, adding “yesterday’s Israeli regime’s dangerous decision about Jerusalem showed that the international community needs to protect international law and regulations.”

Zarif stated that Iran had come to the conclusion after the meeting with Russian foreign minister and other friendly countries’ officials to give diplomacy another chance regarding the nuclear deal, adding that the US pullout has changed the previously existed balance among parties to the agreement.

Iran’s foreign minister went on to emphasize that Iran’s interests in the agreement must be secured.

Zarif added that he had had positive talks in Chinese capital Beijing earlier before arriving in Moscow, expressing his appreciation to Mr. Lavrov for the meeting despite his busy schedule.

The foreign minister underlined that his today’s meeting with Lavrov and his tour was meant to guarantee Iran’s interests and assess the country's cooperation with the remaining sides to the JCPOA.

He said that the official position of the Russian Federation regarding the JCPOA is very promising to the Iranians.

The Russian Foreign Minister, for his part, said that the meeting was meant to discuss necessary actions to prevent the situation after the US pullout from getting worse.

Lavrov said that Russia understands Iran’s position, adding that the US action in pulling out from the JCPOA was harmful for the non-proliferation regime.

He expressed hope that Russia, China and the E3 can have more dialogues with Iran to resolve the issue.

Following his visit to Moscow, the Iranian top diplomat will travel to Brussels to meet with EU’s foreign ministry chief Federica Mogherini as well as the E3 foreign ministers at the EU Headquarters.

