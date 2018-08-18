China determined to maintain ties with Iran: FM

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday.

Describing Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as a significant achievement in the international arena, Wang Yi added that this agreement both secures national interests and multilateralism.

He went on to say that China is opposed to unilateralism and imposing unilateral sanctions against other countries.

Zarif, for his part, touched upon China’s constructive and important role in preserving the pact.

The last meeting of the two officials was held some two weeks ago on the sideline of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Singapore.

