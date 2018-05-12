Voting begins in Iraq in 1st election since defeating ISIL

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Iraqis are heading to polls on Saturday in the first parliamentary elections since defeating ISIL terrorist group amid tightened security.

The elections mark Iraq's fourth parliamentary elections since 2003 that the US-led aggression toppled Saddam Hussein regime.

During the elections campaigns this year, many parties stressed a unified, cross-sectarian national identity.

More than 7,000 candidates are running for 329 parliamentary seats in 18 provinces.

Iraqi security personnel voted on Thursday amid tightened security, while Iraqi nationals living abroad cast their ballots on Friday.

According to Alsumaria NEWS website, airports and border crossings have been closed for 24 hours. Meanwhile, security forces have suspended travel between provinces and restricted movement of vehicles.

