Sadr Movement not to bend to US will: Zia al-Asadi

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Zia al-Asadi, the Head of the Ahrar bloc, the Sadr Movement's political wing said that US existence in Iraq is beyond diplomatic conventions and unacceptable and Sadr Movement will not compromise with what Americans want in Iraq.

“The Sadr Movement and the allies of this movement will never bend to US will,” said Zia al-Asadi, the Head of the Ahrar bloc, the Sadr Movement's political wing on Tuesday after denying secret relations between Sadr Movement and Saudis and reiterating stable ties with Iran.

“There is no secret relations between Moqtada al-Sadr and Saudi Arabia and there is nothing more than the formal visits which were publicly announced,” said the Iraqi politician.

“Our alliance stunned many but there are many ideological principles which bind us all together,” highlighted Mr. al-Asadi.

“Moqtada al-Sadr will not allow to turn Iraq to a base for staging attacks on the neighboring countries and this alliance will never bend to US will as there are stable ties between Iran and Iraq,” he articulated.

“US presence in Iraq is unacceptable and beyond diplomatic conventions,” stressed the head of the Ahrar bloc.

