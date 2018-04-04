Iraqi politician hails Iran’s humanitarian regional policy

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran has taken its significant stance toward the regional questions based on religious and humanitarian principles not on financial interests, an Iraqi politician said here on Wednesday.

Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution has turned into an example to all Islamic countries to defend the Muslim’ rights, Seyed Ali Mousavi, a prominent member of Supreme Islamic Iraqi Council opined.

Appreciating Tehran’s regional stance, he said that Islamic Republic of Iran is a pioneer in defending the Palestinian cause and liberation of the Holy Quds (Jerusalem).

Anyone who intends to deceive others through Iranophobia will not be successful because the realities are clear for the regional nations vividly, the politician stressed.

Zarif’s remarks nullified the Saudi regime’s unfounded and baseless claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran and foiled Saudi rulers’ Iranophobia plans, Mousavi emphasized.

Elaborating on Tehran’s positive efforts in the region, the Iraqi official said that during the four-year battle against the terrorist group of ISIL, Islamic Republic of Iran stood by Iraqi people and government firmly and helped the neighboring country to fight against terrorists although Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein had imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988.

Despite some disagreements with others, Iran continues its efforts to strengthen relations with all countries and Islamic nations as well.

He concluded that Saudi Arabia should change its hostile policies against Iran because its animosity will hurt itself first.

