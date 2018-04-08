Documentary depicting holy shrine defender screened in Qom

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – In a ceremony attended by Iranian, Iraqi, Yemeni, Bahraini political figures, a documentary film about a 17-year-old holy shrine defender was displayed in the holy city of Qom, Iran.

The 17-minute documentary depicting the life and martyrdom of the 17 years old fighter of Iraqi al-Nujaba , “Hassan Kreidi,” was screened for the first time.

According to a report by al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Centre (http://alnujaba.ir) in Iran, on Saturday, April 7, 2018, the “Seventeen” documentary showing the life of martyrdom of the 17 years old fighter and defender of the holy shrine, was held in the Ayeh Cinema, in the holy city of Qom, Iran.

This special ceremony was held in the presence of the aforesaid martyr’s respected parents, diferrent Resistance groups’ representatives, military-administrative officials of Qom province, the families of the holy shrine martyred defenders, media correspondents, seminary and university students as well as ‌‌‌Iranian IRGC commanders, representatives from Iraqi Harkat al-Nujaba, Yemeni Ansarollah, and Bahraini Ayatollah Isa Qassim.

According to the report, the former Iranian TV & Radio correspondent to Syria and Iraq, “Hassan Shemshadi delivered the opening speech.

And then the representative of al-Nujba Islamic Resistance to Iran, Hujjat al-Islam “Sayyed Abbas Moosavi”, the representative of Ayatollah Isa Qasim from Bahrain, “Abdullah Daqaq”, the representative of the Yemeni Ansar Allah Movement, “Sayyed Sadiq Sharafi”, the secretary general of the Yemeni Mustaqbal al-Idalah Movement, “Sayyed Hassan al-Imad”, the Operation Deputy Commander of Ali ibn Abitalib Corps , “Colonel Muvahid”, the Commander of Imam Hussein district Corps, “Colonel Kabiri” and the Operation Deputy Commander of Ali ibn Abitalib Corps, “Major Badinloo” were invited on the scene to pay attribute to the parents of martyr “Kreidi” and the producers of the “Seventeen” documentary. ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌

The above-mentioned people firstly unveiled the documentary poster and signed it as leaving a memorial there and then, presented the memorial statute and the Black Pen Imaging Frame of the holy face of the martyr “Hassan Kreidi” to his parents. ‌‌‌

And finally, the documentary production group, including its producer and director, “Muhammad Haji Maqsoodi”, production manager, “Vahid Haji Maqsoodi”, editor, “Ali Alizadeh”, and the graphic designer of this valuable work, “Saeed Mortezapoor were applauded and received the appreciative memorial statute. ‌‌‌‌

The ceremony ended with the 17-minute documentary screening and it was highly welcomed and applauded by the attending audience.‌

The following photos show the ceremony:

MNA/TT