Iraqi political figure hails Iran's major role in defeating ISIL

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Iran’s ambassador to Iraq met with Iraqi Shia politician Adil Abdol Mahdi to discuss current situation in Iraq including the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Iraj Masjedi met and talked with Adil Abdol Mahdi in Baghdad on Monday to discuss the recent developments in Iraq including Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

In the meeting, the two sides also emphasized cultural similarities between the two nations of Iran and Iraq.

Adil Abdol Mahdi, who has served so far as Iraq’s Vice-President, the finance minister as well the oil minister, expressed his appreciation for Iran’s major role in the fight against the terrorist ISIL group.

Referring to the similarities between the two countries, the Iranian ambassador, for his part, emphasized Iran’s readiness for continuation of its cooperation with Iraq in the post-ISIL era and in the reconstruction period.

