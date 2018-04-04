Iran, Russia stress joint fight against terrorism in Syria

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Iranian and Russian ministers of defense on Tue. stressed their respective countries’ resolve to continue joint cooperation in the fight against terrorism in Syria.

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, who is in Russia to take part in the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security, held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu on Tuesday.

During the talks, Hatami noted Iran’s active participation in all seven security conferences organized by Moscow, adding “military cooperation between the two countries has been progressing well under an agreement signed in 2015.”

Hatami stressed that Iran and Russia’s cooperation would continue until the complete eradication of terrorism in Syria, adding “the two countries’ cooperation was signed on an oath to continue combating terrorism to the end, and we will remain faithful to our pact with Russia in this regard.”

The Russian defense minister, for his part, hailed Iran and Russia’s joint efforts in liberating a major part of Syria from terrorists’ control.

Sergey Shoygu noted the various fields for expanding cooperation between the two countries, stressing the need for further talks on improving security in the region, and the return of refugees to Syria.

“During the Moscow security conference, we will exchange views on topics that will be discussed during the Iran-Russia-Turkey summit in Ankara,” he said.

The three-way summit on Syrian developments is scheduled for April 4 in the Turkish capital, to be attended by President Rouhani, President Putin and President Erdogan.

The VII Moscow Conference on International Security will also be held today, where Iranian Defense Minister Hatami is slated to deliver a speech on Iran’s positions and plans regarding regional security.

MS/4262567