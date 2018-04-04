Boroujerdi predicts positive outcome for Ankara summit

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – The Iranian senior parliamentary official Alaeddin Boroujerdi deemed ‘positive’ the prospect of reaching a consensus in today’s three-way summit on Syrian development in Ankara.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi said the Ankara summit was the second such tripartite summit following one in November in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. He added that the summit will be an important step toward settling the Syrian issue.

Boroujerdi then noted the US interventions in Syria, adding “the Americans provoke and arm various groups in Syria in order to partition the country and ensure the survival of the Zionist regime in the region.”

“What is of importance in this summit is the preservation of Syria’s territorial integrity and the Syrian people’s right to making decisions [for the future of their own country,” he said.

The decisions made by the three guarantor states (Iran, Russia, and Turkey) in the Ankara summit will help preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and prevent the partitioning of the country, he added.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Ankara on Tuesday to take part in a three-way summit on Syrian developments.

The summit will be held later today with participation of President Rouhani, President Putin and President Erdogan. The three sides will confer on the Syrian peace process.

