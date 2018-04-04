Iran, Belarus take same approaches to regional issues

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Iranian defense minister said on Tuesday that Iran and Belarus are following the same path in the region and have taken the same approaches to the regional issues.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks in a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Andrei Ravkov on the sidelines of ‘VII Moscow Conference on International Security,’ which is underway in the Russian capital on April 4-5.

Pointing to the high level of cooperation between Iran and Belarus in many fields, Brigadier General Hatami expressed his appreciation for Belarusian government’s support for Iran at the United Nations.

The Iranian defense minister also expressed Iran’s willingness to develop military cooperation with Belarus, hoping that the two countries can have more cooperation between their experts and officials.

The Belarusian defense minister, in turn, described the bilateral ties between the two countries as dynamic and expanding, expressing his country’s willingness to expand relations and cooperation with Iran.

Major General Ravkov expressed his hope that with the formation of joint committees comprised of technical and military experts from both countries, the bilateral cooperation will expand.

The Belarusian defense minister went on to add that his country has always praised Iran’s role in the fight against terrorism, adding that the two countries have always supported each other in international bodies such as the UN.

Major General Ravkov aslo called for lifting of all sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

